Animal Adventure gives wild experience with drive-thru zoo

HARPURSVILLE (WBNG) -- Like many other businesses, Animal Adventure is getting creative to connect exotic animals with people, except it's all from the comfort of your car.

For $10 a rider, cars snake their way through the exhibits where there are dozens of animals to see.

"I saw a snake, a lion, a hyena. I liked it, it was really fun," said Liam Ives, a guest visiting the park with his family.

Amidst a pandemic, the park says a drive-thru safari was the only option during the current reopening plan in New York. Animal Adventure would fall under phase four of the reopening plan, which also includes outdoor theaters, stadiums and other large gathering spaces. New York is currently in phase one, with no exact timeline for future phases.

"We weren't able to turn off the lights, shut the doors and go home. Our animals need to be cared for, our people still needed to work," said Animal Adventure Park Owner Jordan Patch. "We've been chugging along, we've been doing the best we can with the budgets we have. This is a blessing."

Guests also agree it's nice to get out of the quarantine routine.

"Between being nice for all of to get out and see them, I think the animals really enjoyed it to, being able to see people," said guest Ronda Ruff.

The park is open Thursdays through Sundays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on animals, health practices and pricing, head over to their website.