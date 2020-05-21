Another sun filled day

THURSDAY: Sunny. High 72 (68-74) Wind Becoming S 5-10 mph

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear with increasing clouds. Low 46 (44-50) Wind S 3-8 mph

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers. Mainly in the afternoon. 0-.10” 40% High 70 (66-72) Wind S 3-8 mph

The high that gave us the beautiful weather Wednesday will do the same today. Sunny and warm. The high will shift eastward, and a low to our south will start moving to the north. Dry tonight, but clouds will be increasing.

This low will try to move in from the south Friday and into Saturday. Not a big precipitation maker, but we'll have clouds and showers those two days. Afternoon showers Friday with early showers Saturday.

Skies will be partly cloudy Sunday. Stubborn high pressure over Nova Scotia will give us partly cloudy skies Monday, Memorial Day, and Tuesday. A cold front dips in from the north Wednesday with a chance of showers.

