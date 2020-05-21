Boscov’s expected to sign one-year lease, Binghamton Mayor says

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton Mayor Rich David said he expects the Boscov's in downtown Binghamton to sign a one-year lease.

Mayor David told 12 News the lease has not been signed by Boscov's yet because they are waiting for phase two of the reopening process. He also said once the lease is signed, Boscov's would operate in the city location through May 2021.

Mayor David said the lease extension was approved on Thursday, May 14 by The Agency and the Broome County's Industrial Development Agency. He said he has been talking with the store since the lockdown began.

This is the third one-year lease for Boscov's after a five-year agreement made in 2013.

Photo source: Google Maps