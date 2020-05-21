Bright sunny weather fades to more unsettled conditions

Tonight: Partly cloudy to clear cool. Wind: SW 2-7 Low: 45-51

Friday: Morning sun. Turning partly sunny to cloudy. 20% chance of scattered late PM/Eve showers north, 30% near Binghamton and 60% south. Wind: SE/S 3-8 High: 69-74

Friday Night: Cloudy. Rain likely. A thunderstorm possible with heavy rain. Rainfall: 0.10-0.50” with higher totals in any thunder. Chance of rain is 80%. Wind Light Low: 54-59

Forecast Discussion:





Clear skies once again take us through the evening and most of tonight. Our run of bright, sunny weather ends tomorrow as more clouds arrive. Overnight lows tonight drop into the 40s to near 50.

The cutoff low pressure system that has meandered in the Tennessee Valley will move into the Ohio Valley and then the northern mid-Atlantic region Friday and Saturday. Clouds increase and some showers develop later in the day Friday. Rain chance forecast still looks to vary south to north. South of Binghamton later Friday PM and evening rain chances are around 60%. Near Binghamton the rain chance is 40% and north of the Binghamton resides the lowest chances at around 20%. Highs will hover in the low 70s. Rain showers are likely overnight Friday. A thunderstorm can’t be ruled out with heavy rainfall. Rainfall totals by Saturday morning range from 0.10” to 0.50” with higher totals inside any thunder.

Saturday and Sunday remain seasonable with partly sunny skies. The chance of showers is 60% Saturday morning and drops to around 30% in the afternoon with some clearing possible late. An isolated thunderstorm is possible Saturday PM. Sunday looks to be mainly dry. Lows both days will be around 52.

Memorial Day continues to look mainly dry with partial sun and highs in the low 70s. Temperatures look to rise after the holiday. Next Tuesday stays partly sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s. Wednesday is warm and muggy with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. Thursday looks mostly dry with partly sunny skies and highs near 77. The expected weather pattern allows for some slightly humid conditions to invade next week; good news for pool-lovers.