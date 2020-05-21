Celebrity send-off: Binghamton University hosts special guests to congratulate new graduates

(WBNG) -- Binghamton University alumni and now celebrities, were able to give a message of perseverance to graduates in a virtual champagne send-off.

When Binghamton University seniors couldn't revel in their joy of graduating, walking to the get the diploma, and celebrating with friends and family, they felt like the best parts were taken away from them.

To help recognize their hard work and make them feel special, Binghamton University organized a virtual champagne send-off with special guests.

Two of them were singer-songwriter, Ingrid Michaelson, who went to BU for theater. The other is actress, Stephanie Courtney, who plays Flo in the Progressive Insurance commercials. She graduated from BU in 1992 after majoring in English.

BU posted a video on its Twitter page of Courtney saying, "Congratulations! I just want to remind you that you guys are Bearcats. You're half bear and half cat… and unstoppable."

For 2020 graduate, Abbey Lane, hearing from two successful alumni from both theater and English meant a lot to her since, she her major was English and she was very involved with the university's theater program.

"My friends and I were a little worried that we weren't going to feel like we graduated at all, because the semester got taken away prematurely," said Lane. "But with the champagne send-off and having notable alumni there. it made us feel celebrated and hope to the future and that one day we might be those successful alumni at the champagne send-off."

Binghamton University's graduation has been postponed for now.