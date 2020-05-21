Conklin man charged for engaging in sexual activity with minor

(WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff's Detective Division has arrested a man for engaging in sexual activity with a minor.

The Broome County Sheriff's Office says 49-year-old Juan Feliciano-Perez from Conklin has been charged with two counts of criminal sexual act in the second degree, class D felonies.

The police department says Feliciano-Perez is accused of having sexual relations with an individual under the age of 15. They also say this occurred in 2019.

The sheriff's office says Feliciano-Perez was processed for arrest and was arraigned in CAP court. They also say he was remanded to the Broome County Sheriff's Correctional Facility.