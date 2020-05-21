LISTED HERE: American Red Cross blood drives

(WBNG) -- The American Red Cross says its in need of blood amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Red Cross will host multiple blood drives through the next two weeks.

The following is a list of dates and where you can donate:

May 21 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Vestal Elks Lodge at 2071 Vestal Pkwy West, Vestal.

May 21 from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Whitney Point United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall at 7311 Collins St., Whitney Point

May 22 from 11:30 a.m to 4:30 p.m. at the American Red Cross Donor Room at 365 Harry L Dr., Johnson City

May 26 from 1 to 6 p.m. at Glen Aubrey Fire Co. at 32 Octagon St., Glen Aubrey

May 26 from from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Chenango United Methodist Church at 704 River Rd., Chenango

May 27 from 2 to 7 p.m. at the Church of the Nazarene at 1282 Chenango St., Binghamton

May 29 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the American Red Cross Donor Room at 365 Harry L Dr., Johnson City

Donors will receive a Memorial Day T-shirt when an email address is provided at one of the drives.