Local man, national airwaves: Binghamton native appears on “The Price is Right”

(WBNG) – During a trip out to Los Angeles this past March, Binghamton native Kenoa Tio and his girlfriend were looking a fun activity to do.

A fan of free shows, Tio and his girlfriend, Madi Puleo, decided to get tickets for the popular game show, “The Price is Right.”

But for Tio, this was no random decision, but rather weeks of preparation.

“I actually did quite a bit of research. I watched a lot of old episodes,” Tio said. “I wanted to be prepared if I got on the show.”

After binge-watching and studying 40 episodes of the show into two weeks, Tio went through the group interview process the day of the taping, and was selected by the show’s producers.

"It was me, I was all nervous, the adrenaline was pumping," Tio said as he recalled his name being announced during the show’s open. “I was definitely stepping out of my own personality to get picked for the show.”

Tio describes himself as an introvert, quite the opposite personality of someone who generally gets selected for TV shows.

“When you're up on stage, everyone is looking at you, you just kind of have to make a fool of yourself to provide for the entertainment,” Tio said.

But luckily for Tio, he had experience providing hundreds, sometimes thousands of people with entertainment, serving as the mascot of Villanova University during his time on-campus.

"I was able to find that extroverted-ness,” he said. “My mindset was to just pretend like I was wearing a bunch of stuff and that no one in that audience knows who I am.”

After a few close calls in the dice game he played, Tio guessed correctly, and the 2016 Chenango Forks graduate heard the words from legendary TV host Drew Carey.

“And, give him the car!” Carey exclaimed as Tio jumped and ran to his prize.

“It's something I'm not going to forget at all,” he said.

But the biggest takeaway from the experience wasn’t the car itself, but learning the lesson of being comfortable with being uncomfortable.

“While they are looking for authenticity, [the producers] are looking for people who are going to fit in well,” he said. “Prepare yourself to be very energetic and outgoing.”

Tio said he plans on giving the car to his mother to use as a family vehicle.

He’s expected to be able get his prize in either late July or early August.