Southern Tier officials, families call for seat at the table for special education

(WBNG) -- The future of education across New York is now under special consideration.

Governor Andrew Cuomo's Reimagine Education Advisory Council is set to chart the course forward for schools across the state. However, Southern Tier officials and families are calling for special education to be represented on the council.

A former special education aide in schools and mother to a child with Down Syndrome, Maryann Horton says not only does in person interaction help students like her daughter, it helps everyone.

"They learn so much better in a setting with typical kids," Horton told 12 News Thursday. "They learn how to do, and I believe the best thing is they teach typical children as much as our special kids get."

State Rep. Cliff Crouch (R-122nd) says including a special education representative on the council is an important part of fighting for equal rights for all.

"By the constitution, we have to give all of our children an attempt at an equal education, and we've gone to great lengths to be inclusive," Crouch said.

Horton says besides needing the in-person interaction, children like her daughter Juice struggle with the current distance learning model.

"Maybe the parents are just as stressed as the kids are, and that's something else too. You and I are having a hard time being stressed about this; it's a terrible hard time to try and explain it to her."