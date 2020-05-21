Southern Tier on track for phase 2 of reopening

Broome County Executive Jason Garnar gives update on the coronavirus (May 21) Broome County Executive Jason Garnar gives update on the coronavirus (May 21) Posted by WBNG 12 News on Thursday, 21 May 2020

Broome County May 21 coronavirus update:

Phase two:

(WBNG) -- Broome County Executive Jason Garnar says the region is on pace to advance into phase two of reopening.

Garnar says the county continues to meet the criteria to remain open and move onto the next reopening stage. He says the county is doing better now than when phase one began.

A chart detailing how the Southern Tier is performing can be found by clicking here.

Garnar says he expects to hear more from the state about moving onto the second phase early next week.

As of May 21, Garnar says about 100 businesses in Broome County are operating.

Coronavirus numbers:

There are 86 active cases of the coronavirus in Broome County. 32 people died from the virus and 330 people have recovered.

In total, 448 cases of the virus have been reported.

For a map detailing where cases are located in the county, click here.