Summer school to be held virtually in New York

NEW YORK (AP) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo says summer school in New York will be conducted remotely, citing the risks of returning children to the classroom.

The governor said Thursday it's too early to make a decision about the fall semester.

School buildings in New York have been closed since March. The governor says it's still unclear how to keep students safe from infection in classrooms and on buses.

He also mentioned increasing awareness about a syndrome affecting children that is thought to be linked to COVID-19.

Pediatric multisystem inflammatory syndrome affects blood vessels and organs and has symptoms including prolonged fever, abdominal pain and vomiting.