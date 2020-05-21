SungEel, Endicott Mayor respond to DEC letter on Endicott battery recycling facility

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- After a new letter from the DEC to SungEel MCC Americas calling for further investigation into chemicals that may be used at a battery recycling facility slated to come to Endicott, Thursday, the company responded.

12 News first reported to you the DEC granted SungEel an air permit in March to operate its lithium ion battery recycling facility in Endicott.

Then yesterday, a letter from the DEC said the state agency wants to further investigate a chemical group called PFAS, which they say could be present in some of the batteries processed by SungEel.

12 News learned from the DEC and Endicott Mayor Linda Jackson the permit will now may have to be modified before SungEel can move forward with its operations.

The DEC states the company will either need to prove they're not recycling batteries with these chemicals, or get a new permit that would help regulate the emissions of PFAS to state standards.

Mayor Linda Jackson said this means the public comment period will reopen.

"It might slow it down some because they have to do some investigating and they're also going to ask for more public comments which is really wonderful because these people telling us their comments about this company, we have done everything we can to find the right experts but they really need to talk to the DEC or the company themselves," she said.

Thursday, a spokesperson for SungEel sent 12 News a letter that the company sent to the DEC in response to the DEC's letter on Wednesday.

The company's CEO Danish Mir said :

"While recent literature suggests that there may be small amounts of PFAS compounds in limited types of lithium-ion battery electrolytes and possibly in the pouches, we strongly believe that testing will confirm that any PFAS compounds contained in batteries recycled at our facility will be destroyed at levels of concern in our afterburner which we will operate at 1,000 c. We agree to provide the DEC with the information requested by taking the following actions: -We will reach out to the LIB manufactures to ascertain the amounts, if any of PFAS compounds in the electrolytes and pouches. -We will research the composition of PFAS in both Electrolytes and pouches. -We will agree to test for PFAS content in our (a) scrubber water (b) battery powder (c) air emissions (d) baghouse dusts after the facility becomes operational. -We will test for PFAS content in the (a) scrubber water (b) battery powder (c) air emissions (d) baghouse dusts at SungEel Hitech’s Korean Plant (SMCC is modeled after this facility) -We will verify and confirm with research that running our after burner at 1,000 c will eliminate any PFAS that may be contained in LIB’s -Update our process to operate the after burner at 1,000 c. We would agree that we shall not operate the facility until DEC reviews the information provided and decides whether and to what extent a modification is necessary. We also request that the DEC provide SMCC with examples of emissions limits that have already been put in place in air permits at industries with known sources of PFAS and the acceptable methods of testing for PFAS content."

This change from the DEC comes as a win for the group called "The Concerned Citizens of Endicott."

The group posted celebrating about this DEC letter on facebook last night.

They say they do not want the company in Endicott over concerns on the process to recycle a lithium ion battery.

Stay with 12 News for more on this developing story.