Vestal cancels summer activities amid pandemic

VESTAL (WBNG) -- The Office of the Supervisor for the town of Vestal says some summer events and activities will be canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The town of Vestal says it has made the following changes to accommodate with orders directed by Governor Andrew Cuomo.

All shelter rentals at parks for May and June will be canceled, deposits will be returned

Shelter rentals for July and August are on hold, more information will be announced in June

All summer recreation programs are canceled

End of Year Picnic at Arnold Park has been canceled

The Vestal Town Pool will be closed

Additionally, multiple town buildings will continue to have limited or no public access.

They are as follows:

Assessor/Recreation Building -- public access by appointment only

Code/Engineering Building -- public access by appointment only

Courts -- no public access

Highway building -- No public access except by appointment only

Museum/Historian/Park's Office/Fire -- no public access

Town Hall/Town Clerk -- no public access except by appointment only (parking permit for the disabled and dog licenses by mail only)

Police Department -- Lobby is open -- must wear a mask and practice social distancing

Water Department -- no public access except by appointment only -- payments can be left in the drop box, check or money order, no in person payments will be allowed

The town says anyone walking into any building is required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing.