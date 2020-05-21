WATCH: Endicott Deputy Mayor explains zoning codes, relation to battery facility

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Endicott Deputy Mayor Cheryl Chapman explains the industrial zoning laws that could be going into affect in the village.

Chapman says the amount of recycling facilities that could come into Endicott will be limited due to zoning laws.

Earlier this year, the Department of Environmental granted SungEel MCC Americas a permit that allowed it to operate in the village.

However, the DEC now says the permit will need to be modified upon discovering SungEel could be recycling batteries containing a chemical called PFAS instead of recycling solely lithium batteries.