A beautiful day in the neighborhood: Johnson City street celebrates college grad

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- Colleges across the country have either postponed or canceled graduation ceremonies, leaving many seniors upset.

Emily Burgher graduated from Johnson City High School in 2016 and this month she was set to graduate from SUNY Brockport.

"When I found out school was closing for the rest of the year, I literally had a mental breakdown in my room with my roomates because we were like, 'This is senior year! It's supposed to be the best semester in the world and now we have to do it from our homes,'" said Emily.

Her mom, Patti, wanted to do something special for her since she would be missing out on a traditional graduation ceremony.

"All she wanted to do was walk, you know, and be recognized," said Patti.

With the help of a neighbor, Patti gave flyers to everyone on her street, Narwood Street in Johnson City, asking them to come outside and cheer Emily on as she walked down the road in her graduation gear.

"Because of the neighborhood being the way it is, we usually get together and do things together, and knowing she wanted to walk, it was the only thing I could come up with," said Patti.

The outcome was more than anyone expected.

"As I was putting balloons out along the street, people were googling Brockport colors, and they decorated their porches, and they came out, and we had old neighbors who used to live here come and celebrate with her," said Patti.

It all came as a surprise to Emily.

"I woke up and was like, 'Oh they're just doing a little celebration for us.' And the next thing I knew my mom was like, 'You're walking down the street!' And I was like, 'Okay!'" she said.

Two of her friends even got to join in, one from college and one from her childhood.

"It was just incredible. I didn't realize how much I wanted to walk until I got to do this," said Emily's friend, Alyssa Zduniak.

It made for a graduation these seniors would never forget.

"It felt very special. I felt like I was actually graduating college," said Emily.

All thanks to a street full of friends, who truly made it a beautiful day in this Johnson City neighborhood.

"They come together when we need to, for anything. If anybody needed anything, they're always right here," said Patti.

SUNY Brockport was able to host a virtual toast for the graduating seniors last week.