Beaches open, COVID-19 precautions still advised

Broome County May 22 coronavirus update:

Memorial Day:

(WBNG) -- Broome County Executive Jason Garnar says people heading to beaches at county parks this Memorial Day weekend should still adhere to social distancing rules.

Beaches in the state opened up Friday in anticipation for the holiday.

County officials say people should come to the parks independently or with their immediate family only. People are advised to wear masks when they can't avoid being within six-feet of other people.

Concession stands, boating and sport facilities and playgrounds will continue to be closed.

Parks will operate at 50 percent capacity.

Coronavirus numbers:

There are 105 active cases of the coronavirus in Broome County.

32 people have died from the virus and 332 people have recovered. In total, 468 cases have been reported.

For a map detailing where cases located in the county, click here.