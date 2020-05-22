Bingamton to enforce social-distancing rules through Memorial Day Weekend

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Binghamton Mayor Rich David is encouraging residents to be mindful of coronavirus safety measures Friday.

The mayor says limits on gatherings and social distancing protocols remain in affect for Memorial Day Weekend.

“With warm weather in the forecast for the upcoming holiday weekend, I know many residents are eager to take part in cherished start-of-summer traditions,” said Mayor David in a press release sent to 12 News.

“While I encourage residents to enjoy the long weekend — and especially take time to reflect on the sacrifices of U.S. service members and the meaning of Memorial Day — it must be done in a responsible manner. Limits on social gatherings remain in effect, and the Binghamton Police Department and Park Rangers will continue to enforce state directives in parks and public spaces aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus," he said.

In addition to COVID-19 safety measures, the New York State Police Department announced it will crackdown on drunk and reckless driving through May 26.