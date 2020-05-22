Bringing baseball to the backyard

(WBNG) -- As the weather is warming up across the Southern Tier, parents are coming up with unique ways to keep their kids entertained.

Storm Track 12 Chief Meteorologist Howard Manges and his six-year old son Austin took this to the next level, creating a baseball field in their backyard!

Austin said before the coronavirus pandemic, he and his dad would go to fields to play. When they were shut down, he asked Howard to bring the field home.

"Having something as simple as a five dollar can of spray paint in the backyard, to be able to get up in the morning and come out back and just throw some balls, there's nothing simpler," said Howard.

Austin said baseball is one of his favorite sports, and playing in the backyard is what he looks forward to every day.

Meanwhile, in one Port Dickinson neighborhood, the Dancesia family is also getting creative.

Five-year old Emma created an "iSpy" game for the entire neighborhood, putting signs on telephone poles with balloons attached.

"At each balloon there's a paper that says 'iSpy with my little eye,'" said Emma's father Todd. The object is something nearby that people would be able to spot.

"We've seen people young and old doing them all, having a great time doing it and thanking us on their walks," said Todd.

Emma said "it's so fun," adding she wants to do it every day.

It doesn't matter how you bring light to your children during this dark time.

"You don't have to spend hundreds of dollars to have fun with your kids. From a parents standpoint, there's nothing better than seeing a smile on your child's face," said Howard.

