Broome County Legislature holds annual tribute to veterans virtually

(WBNG) -- As Memorial Day is coming up, and in-person ceremonies have been canceled, the Broome County Legislature paid tribute to local veterans with their 10th annual Veterans Distinction Ceremony via Zoom on Wednesday.

The Broome County Legislature said in their Zoom ceremony that they wanted to still show appreciation and create a virtual tribute for their honorees.

The 2020 Veterans of Distinction honorees are:

Frank Seliga: Served in the U.S. Air Force from 1962 to 1966; awarded the Good Conduct Medal

David Houghtalen: Served in U.S. Marine Corp from 1965 to 1969 as a sergeant; awarded the National Defense Service Medal and Marine Corps Conduct Medal.

Michael Kotasek: Served in the U.S. Navy from 1958 to 1962 and the Army National Guard from 1979 to 1984; awarded National Defense Service Medal, Navy Good Conduct Medal, New York State. Commendation Medal and the New York State Conspicuous Medal.

Vincent Brigagliano: Served in the U.S. Navy from 1966 to 1972, including two tours in Vietnam; awarded Navy Unit Commendation, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal and more.

Joseph Pietrosanti: Served in the U.S. Navy for over 40 years; earned the rank of Chief Boatswain's Mate.

Sabastiano Naro (Posthumus): Served in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1952; awarded United National Service Medal, Korean Service Medal with two battle stars and the Korean Government. Ambassador Peace Medal.

Al Eaton: Served in the U.S. Navy from 1975 to 1986; awarded his Wings of Gold.

Sue Williams: Service in U.S. Navy from 1980 to 1984; awarded Good Conduct Medal, Medal for Marksmanship and Sailor of the Month.

Terrance Bale: Served 42 years with the U.S. Army; awarded more than 12 medals.

Fred Urda: Served in the U.S. Army from 1969 to 1971; awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal and the U.S. Army Commendation.

Additionally, as a way to say thank you to veterans for their service, students in the community were able to submit patriotic art projects. The Broome County Legislature put the submissions together as a tribute to veterans in the ceremony.

A video of the artwork and Zoom ceremony can be found on their Facebook page.