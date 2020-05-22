Broome County Sheriff mourns death of K9
(WBNG) -- The Broome County Sheriff's Office reported one of its K9s passed away Monday.
The sheriff's office is mourning K9 Alan. They say he died unexpectedly.
Alan was trained to be a police dog in California where he met his handler Deputy Will Andres.
He was certified in criminal apprehension, narcotics detection and patrol. His handler and him were requested on calls to locate criminals, missing persons and drugs.
The sheriff's office describes Alan as a "fun-loving dog" with the "determination, power and strength" to complete the job.
PHOTO SOURCE: Broome County Sheriff's Office Facebook page