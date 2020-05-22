Centers for Disease Control & Prevention releases guidelines for reopening schools

(WBNG) -- The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention released guidelines on how to open schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 60-page document discussing the details of reopening can be read by clicking here. For information on schools, go to page 45.

Recommendations include:

Staff must wear face coverings but are only encouraged for students

Highly-touch surface areas must be cleaned frequently

Keep the same groups of students and teachers together with limited mixing

Cancel field trips, events and other extra curricular activities

Desks must be six-feet apart

Serve meals in classrooms, not in dining halls

Conduct daily health screenings/temperature checks

On Thursday, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Summer schools will not be session.