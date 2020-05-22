 Skip to Content

Centers for Disease Control & Prevention releases guidelines for reopening schools

3:48 pm Coronavirus, Local News, News, Top Stories
Schools Closed Coronavirus

(WBNG) -- The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention released guidelines on how to open schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 60-page document discussing the details of reopening can be read by clicking here. For information on schools, go to page 45.

Recommendations include:

  • Staff must wear face coverings but are only encouraged for students
  • Highly-touch surface areas must be cleaned frequently
  • Keep the same groups of students and teachers together with limited mixing
  • Cancel field trips, events and other extra curricular activities
  • Desks must be six-feet apart
  • Serve meals in classrooms, not in dining halls
  • Conduct daily health screenings/temperature checks

On Thursday, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Summer schools will not be session.

