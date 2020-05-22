Centers for Disease Control & Prevention releases guidelines for reopening schools
(WBNG) -- The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention released guidelines on how to open schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 60-page document discussing the details of reopening can be read by clicking here. For information on schools, go to page 45.
Recommendations include:
- Staff must wear face coverings but are only encouraged for students
- Highly-touch surface areas must be cleaned frequently
- Keep the same groups of students and teachers together with limited mixing
- Cancel field trips, events and other extra curricular activities
- Desks must be six-feet apart
- Serve meals in classrooms, not in dining halls
- Conduct daily health screenings/temperature checks
On Thursday, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Summer schools will not be session.