Children’s author offers free virtual lessons

(WBNG) -- Local children's author and illustrator, Daniel Miller, was visiting over forty schools a year, all over New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania to talk about his career.

Miller had over fifteen visits scheduled for the next two months until the COVID-19 pandemic hit and he had to stop. He reached out to not only the schools he was already booked for, but to any schools he could find an email for to offer a virtual visit for free.

"I myself have a 12-year-old," Miller says. "And I know how difficult it is for teachers to find content and to keep kids engaged, every day, week after week during their Zoom and online meetings."

Miller writes and illustrates books, but says his favorite thing to do is go to schools and meet the children and talk about the process of creating books. His services are free of charge right now during the pandemic. To get in touch with him, visit his website here.