Curbside concession: how Cinema Saver is keeping the projector rolling with pickup orders

ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- Since movie theaters can't reopen until phase four, Cinema Saver is selling items from its concession stand to keep business alive.

Amber Gregory has owned Cinema Saver for 22 years and has always been a movie buff.

"There is nothing like a black and white film or an action scene on a big screen," said Gregory. "It's just a different experience."

When she learned she and her husband, Bruce, wouldn't be able to reopen their business until possibly mid-summer in Governor Cuomo's phase four plan, they were devastated.

"It's getting tough I will admit it. Four months with no business is a long time," said Gregory.

In April, they called the Broome County Health Department to gain permission to sell their concession stand food and drinks in a curbside pickup fashion or allow customers to pick up inside with a mask. Once they got the approval, they say customers were coming in out of pure loyalty.

From the buttery popcorn to the variety of slushie flavors, to the sodas, the owners say it's not just a way for them to keep business alive, but also a way for families to enjoy the theater experience at home.

In the meantime, the Cinema Saver is also collecting non-perishable food donations for CHOW.

The owners say they hope everything gets back up and running in time for them to safely present their film festival set to run September 18 through September 20.