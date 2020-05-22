Juvenile charged with attempted murder in Binghamton shooting

Juvenile charged with attempted murder in Binghamton shootingUpdated
BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- A 15-year-old has been charged with attempted murder in the 2nd degree, Binghamton authorities say.
The Binghamton Police Department says two suspects, the juvenile and 20-year-old Tariq M. Johnson were arrested following an investigation into a shooting.
The department says officers responded to 32 Saratagoa Ave. around 9 p.m. May 20 and found shell casings.
Police say witness accounts and video surveillance led detectives to two suspects.
The juvenile was also charged criminal possession of a weapon in the 2nd degree and was remanded to a secure juvenile facility in the Albany area.
Johnson was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the 2nd and 3rd degree.