Kopernik Observatory’s first live stream educates community on upcoming SpaceX launch

(WBNG) -- Friday evening, Vestal's Kopernik Observatory is got our area hyped for the upcoming SpaceX launch.



For their first ever livestream, Kopernik educator and NASA solar system ambassador Tish Bresee gave a preview of the launch.



She explains the technology of the spacecraft, what we have to look forward to come next week, as well as answer questions from the dozens of people who tuned in from home.



Click here to check out the full livestream.