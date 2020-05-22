Law enforcement to crack down on drunk, reckless driving this Memorial Day Weekend

(WBNG) -- The New York State Police Department says it will be cracking down on impaired driving this Memorial Day Weekend.

The department announced it will increase patrols to "combat" drunk and reckless driving.

The enforcement period ends May 26.

"As we take time this Memorial Day to honor those who died in service to our country, we remind motorists to make safety the top priority," says State Police Superintendent Keith M. Corlett.

"If your holiday plans include alcohol, please arrange for a safe ride home. Driving impaired is a choice that often has serious and even deadly consequences. State Troopers will be highly visible this weekend, and will have zero tolerance for impaired, reckless and distracted drivers," he says.

Local law enforcement will assist with the crackdown, the department noted.