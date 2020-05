(WBNG) -- Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, schools in our area are ending their academic year early.

The following is a list of when schools are closing, the list will be updated as information becomes available:

Binghamton -- June 12

Chenango Forks -- June 19

Chenango Valley -- June 15

Maine-Endwell -- June 12

Owego-Apalachin Central -- June 12

Vestal -- June 12

Whitney Point -- June 12

For a list of DCMO BOCES schools, click here.