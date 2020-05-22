Memorial Day travelers explain their plans for safety

(WBNG) – Despite quarantines and the coronavirus threat, many people are finding time to vacation this Memorial Day weekend.

Pamela Rosenthal and her grandsons, Nathan and Sam Jacobson, decided to head to the Adirondacks this weekend to visit family, but not before prepping safely for their trip.

All three of them wore masks, with the boys also donning gloves to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Additionally, Rosenthal explained the route mapped out for their trip included the Southern Tier Welcome Center as their only pit stop to help minimize their contact with others.

For other travelers like Dan and Denise Sebesta, their fishing trip to Lake Ontario is more than just a holiday getaway, but part of the celebration of their 34th wedding anniversary.

Denise told 12 News she was happy to get out of the house.

“So excited. I couldn't wait,” she said. “I was packed early in the week and I'm so excited.”

Going in the other direction of I-81 is the Great Bend Welcome Center, where supervisor Bill Prentice says this year’s Memorial Day travel is very different compared to years past.

“Before [the coronavirus], we could have 500, 600 people a day,” Prentice said. “I haven’t taken a door count today but I would assume we'll probably have 100, 200 people.”

However, Prentice says he’s seen more people than expected.

“They're probably really tired of being inside for the spring,” he said.

The center requires visitors to wear a mask when walking inside the building, as well as maintaining social distancing, in order to keep all travelers safe during the holiday.