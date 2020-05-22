Mild, but changes are coming

FRIDAY: Early sun with increasing clouds. Mostly cloudy with PM showers. 0-.10” 60% High 70 (68-74) Wind S 3-8 mph

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy with rain. ..25-.50” Low 56 (54-60) Wind NE 3-8 mph

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers and thunderstorms, mainly early. .10-.25” 60% High 70 (68-72) Wind NE becoming E 3-8 mph

We'll get some early sun today, but that will be changing. A low will move in from the south today and into Saturday. We'll have clouds and showers those two days. Afternoon showers Friday with a better chance of rain Friday night and early Saturday. There is the possibility of some heavier rain in the thunderstorms. Rain tapers to showers through the morning Saturday.

As the low moves out, skies will be partly cloudy Saturday night and into Sunday. Stubborn high pressure over Nova Scotia will give us partly cloudy skies Monday, Memorial Day, and Tuesday.

A cold front dips in from the north Wednesday with a chance of showers.

