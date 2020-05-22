Mirabito Hometown Heroes: Kristina and Gary

(WBNG) -- Kristina and Gary are essential workers at the Raymond Corporation who spend their free time making masks and ear savers for individuals in the Southern Tier.

Kristina and Gary started making and donating these items in March and joined a Facebook group called "Mask Mafia" which has close to four hundred members who sew and donate masks and ear savers through the page.

Gary uses his 3-D printer to make the ear savers that read, "hero at work." Gary says he can print about ten of those ear savers in three hours.

"I have family and friends who are immune compromised and older," Kristina says. "So keeping them safe and protected is important. My view is I wear a mask to keep you safe, and you do the same."

Kristina and Gary were given a $50 gift card from Mirabito.

