Some rain is on the way

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 80% chance of showers. Wind: S->SE 2-5 mph becoming calm Low: 57 (55-61)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers/thunder, mostly early. Wind: NE 5-7 High: 70 (68-72)

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10 mph Low: 51 (48-53)

Forecast Discussion

We saw a bit of sun this morning, but as the day went on some more cloud cover built in. A low pressure system just to our south near Virginia will bring rain showers this evening through Saturday morning. An isolated thunderstorm or two is also possible Saturday morning. On Saturday afternoon, a few stray showers may linger around, but for the most part we will be staying partly sunny and dry through Sunday.

Memorial Day continues to look dry with partly sunny skies and high temperatures in the low to mid 70s. After Monday, we will see a bit of a warm up with high temperatures nearing 80 by the end of the week. Humidity will also be on the rise.

On Wednesday, a cold front dips down from the north bringing us the chance of a few showers. Thursday also brings the slight chance for a few showers. By Friday, we look to dry out a bit with high temperatures in the upper 70s to near 80.