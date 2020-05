VESTAL (WBNG) -- Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend, a Vestal man honored those who fought for our country, and those who fought for their lives during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ken Fortier places dozens of American flags at the Bunn Hill Cemetary in Vestal, one for each Broome County Covid-19 victim.

"They're heroes just like the heroes in the hospitals," said Fortier.

The flags will be up all weekend.