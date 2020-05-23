Binghamton Parks and Rec bringing Memorial Day fun to you

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - Normally, parks are filled on Memorial Day weekend but this year, Binghamton Parks and Recreation is bringing the fun to your home.

On the Binghamton Park and Recreation's Facebook page, they have created a list of activities you can do from home. It is designed for children but reaches all ages. Some of the activities include arts and crafts and exercises that you can do to stay active.

"We actually have a lot of people that interact with them. They love to post, or they will comment. We encourage people to comment below what you've done," said parks supervisor Jake Brigham.