Businesses help each other out during crisis

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Local businesses are continuing to lend a helping hand during the COVID-19 crisis, but Sunday in Vestal, they were lending a helping hand to each other.

Normally Mountain Top Clam Bakes caters weddings and events, but without a venue to offer takeout, they say things were becoming difficult.

That was up until Vandervort Service Center and Vestal Beverage offered their parking lot for a drive-up clam bake Saturday afternoon.

Mountain Top Clam Bakes owner Patrick Dickerson says his business has owned the food truck for a few years, but without a place to park it, they wouldn't have been able to offer takeout.

"Marty's with Vandervort's has been amazing, we got our masks from Logowise locally, and as long as we all support each other, we'll come out of this stronger and Broome County will keep persevering," he said.

Dickerson added that he hopes to see more collaboration among local businesses as the reopening process moves forward.