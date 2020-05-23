Pennsylvania Health Department sends third shipment of COVID-19 medication to hospitals

(WBNG) -- The Pennsylvania Health Department announced they have distributed their third shipment of medication to treat coronavirus patients in hospitals on Saturday.

The health department says they are distributing the investigational antiviral medication, remdesivir. They said they sent 8,928 doses to 81 hospitals on Friday, May 22.

Secretary of Health, Dr. Rachel Levine said in a press release, "it is important to note that there is limited information on the safety and effectiveness of using remdesivir to treat people in the hospital with COVID-19. However, it was shown in a clinical trial to shorten the recovery time in some people, which is why the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has authorized the emergency use of the medication for treatment.”

The health department distributed the first shipment of the medication Tuesday, May 12, and the second round on Friday, May 15 and Monday, May 18.

They say the number of doses each hospital received was based on the number of coronavirus patients they had in a recent seven-day period and how many were on ventilators.

The health department says they will continue to work with their federal partners to get more doses for patients across the state.

