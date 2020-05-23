Performing on patios: Musician brings concert to you

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- Local musician Tyler Reed has changed the way he tours after the coronavirus pandemic forced him and his band, Second Suitor, to cancel upcoming concerts.

Back in January, Reed left his job at Broome-Tioga BOCES in pursuit of touring opportunities with the band in the Northeast and out west in California.

While the shows are no more, Reed's passion for music hasn't wavered or stopped.

"Music is the blood that pumps through my veins," he said. "Without it, I don't know what to do."

So what he decided to do was simple: drive-up concerts, which provide entertainment at a social distance.

"This is wonderful to be able to jump back into the world a little bit, and to bring some smiles to some people. I'm so excited people are happy about this idea," he said.

Reed has performed solo as he and the other band members are still trying to figure out the best way to rock on while also staying safe.

But for the concerts he has done, it's helped give him the energy he needs during a difficult time for many.

"As much as I love providing people with this outlet, this fun and this happiness, this is important to me and my mental health," Reed said. "Touring and playing music is all I am and all I do."

Family friends and "concert-goers" Michele and Chad Mapes enjoyed Reed's acoustic punk rock performance.

"It was fabulous," Michele said. "It kind of gives you a new perspective on different ways to do things you wouldn't ordinarily think of."

The tour not the traditional road trip of music, but one Reed thinks helps a little more during a time like this.

"This is kind of a way for me to tour still and promote...but also just promote happiness and being kind and making people smile."

