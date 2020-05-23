Potential COVID-19 exposure at Unadilla Livestock company

(WBNG) -- The Otsego County Health Department announced that Unadilla Livestock company had potential exposure to the coronavirus at an auction in mid-May.

The health department is looking for individuals who attended a livestock auction at Unadilla Livestock in Unadilla, NY, on Saturday, May 16. They say an individual who resides in another county attended the auction and has since tested positive for the coronavirus.

The health department says the individual attended the event from 1:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and they were not wearing a mask at the event.

They are asking anyone who attended the livestock auction to monitor themselves for symptoms.

The health department says if an individual develops symptoms, they should contact their primary care provider, the COVID-19 Hotline at (607) 547-5555 or the Otsego County Health Department at (607) 547-4316 to get tested.