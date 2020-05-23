Tioga Downs ‘hopeful’ to reopen on July 1st

NICHOLS (WBNG) - Jeff Gural would describe the last few months at Tioga Downs as one word.

"A disaster."

Gural, is the chairman of American Racing which owns Tioga Downs.

"There's been no income coming in, only expenses, so it's been like a bad dream," said Jeff Gural.

That nightmare may be coming to an end. Tioga Downs is a part of phase four, which Gural said puts them on track to open their doors on July 1st.

"We're probably going to have a system where we take people's temperatures. We're going to require people to wear a mask."

Gural said he has been looking at other casinos that have already reopened for guidance on the best measures to take.

"We may just open with slots to get going and see how it goes, we are not going to open the buffet," said Gural.

Gural feels the biggest part of being able to stay open is continuing to social distance, which will include the hotel.

"If someone checks out on a Monday, we wouldn't rent that room until 24-hours later."

While you wait for that July 1st reopening, there will still be something to do.

"We've been given the go-ahead to start racing on June 1st."

Harness racing will begin with no fans in attendance.

"If you watch on a mobile device like a lot of people do, it will look the same."

Gural hopes that will be the start of returning to normalcy.

