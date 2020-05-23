Warmer temperatures are on the way!

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. Low: 51 (48-53)

Sunday: Partly sunny. Wind: SE 5-10 mph. High: 72 (70-74)

Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy. Wind: S 5-10 mph. Low: 52 (50-55)

Forecast Discussion

A few stray showers are around this afternoon, but the rain will clear out overnight leaving us with partly cloudy skies. Tomorrow is looking dry as well, but a weak cold front will move through on Sunday night triggering a few scattered showers very early Monday morning. Most of these showers will move out of the area by 9 AM or so, so it should not have much impact on any outdoor Memorial Day plans that you might have. High temperatures on Memorial Day will be in the low to mid 70s.

We will see a bit of a warming trend this week as well. Tuesday is looking dry with high temperatures near 80. The middle of this week is looking a bit unsettled. On Wednesday, the slight chance for a few showers comes into the forecast, and it will also be a bit humid. We cool down just a bit back into the mid to upper 70s for the end of the week and we keep a 30% chance of a few showers for both Thursday and Friday.