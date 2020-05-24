21 gun salute in Broome County honors veterans ahead of Memorial Day

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - On the eve of Memorial Day, the Broome County Veterans Memorial Association honored veterans with their annual 21 gun salute.

"This is in respect for the people that have gone before us and died," said president Waltz Loveless.

This tradition has been going on in the county since 1984. The group, led by president Walt Loveless, goes around cemeteries in Broome County.

"We have gentleman we just saluted who died in Vietnam."

Then they get in their cars and do it again.

"Now we're going to go to Chenango Valley, where we have two medal of honor recipients," said Loveless.

The group is represented by all branches of the military.

"We have others that served during the Vietnam era, and we have some others that served post-Vietnam."

It's a tradition that Loveless says will never get old.

"Sometimes I have a tear in my eye that lasts a long time."

