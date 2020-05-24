A few showers return to the forecast

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Wind: S 5-10 mph. Low: 53 (50-55)

Memorial Day: Partly sunny. 30% chance of AM showers. Wind: S 5-10 mph. High: 76 (74-78)

Monday Night: Partly cloudy. Wind: S 3-6 mph. Low: 60 (57-63)

We couldn't have asked for a much better day today! We saw plenty of sunshine and high temperatures in the 70s. Tonight will be a quiet night with partly cloudy skies and low temperatures in lower 50s. Tomorrow morning, a very weak disturbance will move through triggering a few showers, and maybe a rumble of thunder. This disturbance is very weak and will move through the area very quickly on Monday morning. The best chance for showers will be before 11 AM or noon. After that, your Memorial Day is looking good! We will see some sun and temperatures in the high 70s, so it will be a great afternoon for any outdoor plans that you might have.

On Tuesday, both temperatures and humidity will be on the rise. High temperatures on Tuesday will be in the low 80s and dew points will be in the 60s making it feel a bit sticky and more summer-like outside. The combination of temperatures in the low 80s and dew points in the 60s will make it feel much warmer outside as well, with heat index values ranging in the upper 80s to near 90. Wednesday will be much like Tuesday, keeping the warm temperatures and humidity around for another day.

We become a bit unsettled for the end of the week. Both Thursday and Friday bring the chance for a few showers and maybe a rumble of thunder as well. By next weekend we are looking to stay dry with high temperatures in the low 70s.