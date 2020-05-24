Cuomo says professional sports leagues can begin training

(WBNG) -- Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that professional sports leagues in the state can begin spring training on Sunday.

Governor Cuomo said he believes all sports that can come back without spectators should if they can. He also said they need to be following proper health and safety protocols.

Cuomo also announced that veterinarian practices will be able to open in all regions starting Tuesday, May 26.

Additionally, Governor Cuomo said that state beaches are open and campgrounds will open tomorrow.