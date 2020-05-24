Farm offers a socially-distanced dining experience

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Ahead of Memorial Day Weekend, Apple Hills co-owner Joy Johnson knew people would be eager to get out of the house.

But with COVID-19 impacting vacations, traveling and traditional holiday plans, she wanted to provide a safe environment for people to kick back outdoors.

Johnson set up an 'Al Fresco' dining area on the farm's property, giving people a chance to change scenery, enjoy good food, and get outside.

"We do care of our customers, we truly, truly do," Johnson said. "If they can come up and enjoy our beautiful scenery and have the social distancing that's required, we want you to come up."

The area featured tables and hand sanitizing units for people to stay healthy, and even was large enough for people to picnic without tables.

Bill Gaube of Windsor said he enjoyed being in the open space.

"It feels great. The weather has gotten a little warmer, and it's a great time to be outside," he said.

Ashley Bowman of Castle Creek attended the farm with her family and got a much-needed break from the monotony of her home.

"It feels good to get out and about and see people in person," she said.

Bowman also understanding the importance of supporting the farm and other businesses during this time of struggle.

"I think it's wonderful. It's needed both for our small businesses, as well as for the physical and mental health of our community," she said.

Johnson told 12 News she will eventually have to take down the area once work on the farm picks up in the coming months.