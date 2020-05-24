KNOW Theatre turns back time with series of radio plays

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- With live performances currently on hold due to COVID-19, KNOW Theatre in Binghamton wants to take you on a trip back in time.

Actors and behind the scenes staff have launched a series of radio adaptations of plays that date back to the roaring twenties and even before.

The plays are specially chosen by Stage Manager Duncan Lyle to fit the audio only format.

They include actors familiar to theater goers here in the Southern Tier and are called the Know Theatre Radio players. Organizers say they are doing the plays as a way to help out both cast members and audiences who are both looking for something to do during the crisis. He stressed that remaining creative is critical to artists working in the theater industry

"It's a way to keep the actors and the crew that we work with at KNOW creative so they can get that outlet and give audiences something for them to enjoy while we're all trapped," Lyle said.

But translating a stage show into something that is only meant to be heard presented artistic director Tim Gleason with a challenge, one he says he is all for.

"Duncan being the nice guy he is hooked me up with an Irish tragedy so I have to convey to my actors how we show that tragedy without slumped shoulders and tearful eyes," he said.

Lyle says the plays are available on Spotify, Google Podcasts and other platforms free of charge, but the theater welcomes donations as the work through the crisis.

For more information on how you can listen to a play or donate, click here.