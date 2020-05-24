Latest COVID-19 numbers in Chenango and Delaware counties (May 24)
(WBNG) -- The following is updated coronavirus information from Chenango and Delaware counties.
Chenango County:
- 118 total confirmed cases
- 46 individuals in mandatory quarantine
- Three individuals in precautionary quarantine
- 87 recoveries
- One active hospitalization
- Five total deaths
Delaware County:
- 72 total confirmed cases
- 13 active cases
- 23 individuals in mandatory quarantine
- Three individuals in precautionary quarantine
- 55 recoveries
- Four active hospitalizations
- Four deaths
