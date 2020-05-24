Latest COVID-19 numbers in Chenango and Delaware counties (May 24)

(WBNG) -- The following is updated coronavirus information from Chenango and Delaware counties.

Chenango County:

118 total confirmed cases

46 individuals in mandatory quarantine

Three individuals in precautionary quarantine

87 recoveries

One active hospitalization

Five total deaths

Delaware County:

72 total confirmed cases

13 active cases

23 individuals in mandatory quarantine

Three individuals in precautionary quarantine

55 recoveries

Four active hospitalizations

Four deaths

