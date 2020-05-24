 Skip to Content

Latest COVID-19 numbers in Chenango and Delaware counties (May 24)

4:16 pm Coronavirus, Local News, News, Top Stories

(WBNG) -- The following is updated coronavirus information from Chenango and Delaware counties.

Chenango County:

  • 118 total confirmed cases
  • 46 individuals in mandatory quarantine
  • Three individuals in precautionary quarantine 
  • 87 recoveries
  • One active hospitalization
  • Five total deaths

Delaware County:

  • 72 total confirmed cases
  • 13 active cases
  • 23 individuals in mandatory quarantine
  • Three individuals in precautionary quarantine
  • 55 recoveries
  • Four active hospitalizations
  • Four deaths

Nina Einsidler

