Pennsylvania Health Department provides antibody test results in update

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WBNG) -- The Pennsylvania Health Department released an update on statewide coronavirus numbers on Sunday.

The health department reports an additional 730 positive cases of the coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 67,713.

They also say there are 28 additional deaths, bringing the statewide total to 5,124.

The health department says 531 individuals have positive antibody test results. They also say 328,382 individuals have tested negative to date. The health department has provided a breakdown of the patients who have tested positive. The breakdown is as follows:

Nearly 1% are ages 0-4

Nearly 1% are ages 5-12

Nearly 2% are ages 13-18

Nearly 6% are ages 19-24

Nearly 37% are ages 25-49

25% are ages 50-64 and

Nearly 29% are ages 65 or older

The health department says most of the hospitalized individuals are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in individuals 65 or older.

The health department has also provided an update on nursing and personal care homes. They say there are 14,607 cases among residents and 2,457 among employees. That makes a total of 17,064 positive cases at 591 different facilities.

The health department also says that out of the statewide total deaths, 3,357 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care homes.

Additionally, the health department reports approximately 5,099 cases among health care workers.

Pennsylvania residents can sign up for AlertPA, which is a notification system for health, weather, and coronavirus updates. Residents can sign up online at this link.

For statewide updates on the coronavirus, visit pa.gov.

