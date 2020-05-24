Tiger takes on Mickelson in return to sports

VESTAL (WBNG) -- At the end of March, a tweet from one Vestal resident tried to find a way to get sports to return. On Sunday, that idea became a reality.

Vestal's Chris Yurko put out a tweet on March 29, tagging golf legends Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson urging them to play while we lacked sports due to COVID-19.

To Yurko's surprise, Mickelson responded. The tweet garnered viral attention, and on Sunday, the match came to fruition.

Tiger Woods took on Phil Mickelson in Florida. The two were also joined by NFL quarterback legends. Tom Brady was paired with Mickelson, and Peyton Manning was paired with Woods.

The match helped raise money for charities battling the coronavirus. Yurko watched the match in the same place he sent the tweet out. He told 12 News he was just happy to have some sports back in his life.

"Just the fact that we're sitting here a month later, and this is in front of us now, we're watching these guys do this and all from just a tweet, it's crazy," said Chris Yurko.

“Like” Nicole Menner on Facebook and “Follow” her on Twitter.

“Like” Jacob Seus on Facebook and “Follow” him on Twitter.