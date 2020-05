ENDICOTT (WBNG) -- The Endicott American Legion honored those who served our country Monday morning with a parade.

The vehicle parade started at American Legion Post 1700 and traveled to George F. Johnson Memorial then through the streets of West Endicott and back to post 1700.

Those attending the parade practiced social-distancing measures and remained inside their vehicles.

Post 1700 will hold a chicken BBQ from 1 to 4 p.m. Monday.