Binghamton and Owego hold Memorial Day parades

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) - On Monday, Binghamton and Owego held Memorial Day parades to honor those who sacrificed their lives for this country.

Owego's parade started around 10:30 a.m. and ran through the downtown area. Residents sat in their cars with flags, helping to show what Memorial Day is about.

Parade organizer, John Loftus, says the parade was a success.

"We were happy to be able to do something, even though it was last minute," said John Loftus. "Owego is a community and they came together like we knew they would and to show some support and respect for our veterans is the most important thing today."

At 2 p.m., it was time for Binghamton's parade. The parade started at Post 80 and ran down Main Street. Motorcycles and firetrucks showed their support while the crowd watched from afar.

The original parade was canceled but Parade Organizer DJ Setzer wanted to make the parade happen. After contacting Mayor Rich David's office, he got the green light.

"My father was in the service and we have freedom today because people fought for our freedom," said Dj Setzer.

"There's people that don't want me to be able to stand here and wave this flag so it's important to remember those who fought and lose their lives," DJ Setzer.