WINDSOR (WBNG)- Emergency crews were on the scene of an early morning car crash in Windsor on Monday.

Just before 5 a.m., 511 N.Y. reported that the left lane was blocked on Interstate 17 eastbound between exits 78 and 79 and state police were on the scene.

As of 6 a.m., 511 N.Y. reported the lane was back open.

It is unknown if there are any injuries or what the cause of the crash is.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News for further updates.